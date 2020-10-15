Farooq, Mufti Give Shape to Alliance for ‘Restoring J&K’s Status’

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah on Thursday, 15 October, announced the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K's Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.

The announcement came after an all-party meeting at Abdullah's residence in Srinagar, that was attended by Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was released after over a year in detention just two days back.

With this, the political parties in Kashmir gave a formal shape to their alliance formed after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a Constitutional battle. We want the Government of India to return to the people of the state, the rights they held before 5 August 2019," Abdullah was quoted as saying.

The alliance favours initiation of dialogue between all stakeholders for the resolution of the J&K issue, he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

