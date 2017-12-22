This restaurant is being run by speech, hearing impaired staff

Mirchi and Mime is a local restaurant located in Mumbai' Powai. Its staff chiefly consists of people with hearing and speech disability. Most of the activities are undertaken by the staff who communicate with the patrons through sign language. Currently the restaurant has 50 such staff who are hearing and vocally impaired. The restaurant has a regular menu, but next to every dish are illustrations of how to act out its name using sign language. Owner of the restaurant is planning to open chains all over the India which will provide employment to at least 500 such specially-abled persons.