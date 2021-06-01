Restaurant association welcomes Delhi govt's new excise policy

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) welcomed the Delhi government's new excise policy on Tuesday.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, permit the licence holders to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels and independent restaurants where customers will also have the choice of getting alcohol in bottles.

The NRAI said in a statement that it was 'gratifying' to see some of the suggestions made by the body were incorporated in the policy.

'We are confident that these reforms, which have been long pending, will go a long way in revolutionising the liquor trade in Delhi. It is a definitive big step ahead in improving ease of doing business for the industry. This policy will also provide better consumer experience, apart from significantly enhancing the government revenues,' it said. PTI MAH SMN