My responsibility is to tell stories: 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" star Callum Turner says he wants to use cinema to narrate stories which help people escape the reality.

"We, as actors, come under the bracket of entertainer and storyteller. We tell stories everyday whether it is through jokes, stories or just one line. So my responsibility is to tell stories that people can relate to, understand," Turner told IANS in an exclusive interview here.

"Stories which enlighten people, make them laugh, cry or scare them or help them escape. I love watching films to escape," he added.

Hailing from London's affluent Chelsea, Turner wanted to pursue a career in soccer, but instead entered the glitzy world.

How did the transition happen?

"When I was younger, I was an athlete. I think there are similarities in acting and that were luring to me. It is also a performance based thing."

He walked into the industry as a model, and gradually found his way in front of the camera. He got noticed for his performance in "Queen & Country", "Green Room", "Tramps", "Human Beings", "Victor Frankenstein", "Assassin's Creed" and "The Only Living Boy in New York".

"For me, I love films. I have grown up watching films so I just wanted to be in films. I started working at 21. I got my first proper job when I was 22. I kept following my nose and got one thing and then another. I started working with people who are really inspiring, and started learning from them and maturing as an actor."

Turner has now joined the fantastical world of "Harry Potter" with prequel series "Fantastic Beasts".

With the franchise, J.K Rowling went back in time to introduce a thriving world of magic, magical creatures and wizards in New York. The Warner Bros project brought forward new characters like Tina, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). Turner essays role of Newt's elder brother Theseus Scamander.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the "Harry Potter" films. The first part "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" came out in 2016. The second instalment released in India on November 16.

Turner says the role in the franchise came with some responsibilities. "There was not pressure (of joining the franchise). Because pressure is for nurses, doctors and firefighters. This comes with responsibility. I was incredibly nervous to join the ranks of so many brilliant people across the board.

"But that comes with great excitement and sense of achievement. Then you have to forget everything and focus on the job and find the truth and the essence of the person you are playing and hand it over to David Yates."

Talking about the global popularity of the franchise, he said: "The communication and relationship the people who love these movies is magic and spell binding. I have never experienced something like this. It is such a nice thing to have. The love actually revitalises you and gives you energy to go forward."

How will the story unfold in the third part?

"I don't know. I am fascinated to see where it is going to go."

(Sugandha Rawal was in Los Angeles at the invitation of Warner Bros. Pictures. She can be contacted at sugandha.r@ians.in)

--IANS

sug/nv/vm