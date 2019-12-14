Our responsibility to stand with Indian Muslims: Pak Minister

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad gave a speech in Lahore urging his country's citizens to stand in solidarity with Indian Muslims. Referring to Citizenship (Amendment) Act which witnessed nationwide protest in India, Sheikh Rashid said, "It's our responsibility to stand in solidarity with Muslims of Kashmir and India. The way India's Modi Mussolini Hitler is creating problems for Indian Muslims, differences between India and Pakistan will increase which might drag both countries to a war."