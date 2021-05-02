‘Responding to Medical Demands’: MEA on NZ Embassy’s Oxygen Plea

The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, 2 May, said that it is in touch with all High Commissions and and embassies and responding to their medical demands, specially those related to COVID-19.

Our response to queries regarding medical requirements of Foreign High Commissions/Embassies in India: https://t.co/LTubmdsrke pic.twitter.com/actNa0KQpz — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 2, 2021

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that it was in touch with the High Commissions and was responding to their medical demands.

"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/ Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to COVID. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment. Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," the statement read.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

The MEA’s response comes in light of the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi tweeting on Sunday that it had reached out to various sources for oxygen cylinders.

We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry. — NZ in India (@NZinIndia) May 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, the account had tagged Srinivas BV asking if he could help arrange oxygen cylinders. However, the tweet was later taken down.

Srinivas BV, National President of Congress’ Youth Wing, tweeted a video of his team arriving at the New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders.

“New Zealand high commission opened gates of the embassy and accepted cylinders. Also, they thanked the #SOSIYC team for this quick relief as patient inside embassy was critically ill (sic),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the National President of Congress’ Youth Wing had shared visuals of the team helping the Philippines Embassy in India with oxygen cylinders.

Responding to senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh’s tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had checked with the Philippines Embassy and that the supply given was an “unsolicited one”.

India on Sunday reported 3.92 lakh new COVID-19 cases with 3,689 people fatalities in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

