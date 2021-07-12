Respite for Parched Delhi Today? IMD Predicts Heavy Rains After Monsoon Misses Another Date With Capital

The long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi, which kept waiting for rains on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) postponed the monsoon’s onset by one more day and predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in north region by Monday morning.

The prediction came after several instances this season when the IMD got its monsoon forecast for Delhi and nearby regions wrong, leaving the area high and dry. Experts said wrong signals by models, difficulty in predicting the outcomes of the interactions between the easterly and westerly winds were some of the major reasons behind the IMD’s monsoon forecast for parts of north India going haywire.

According to a report in Times of India, easterly winds and cloudiness conditions have increased in the region and the onset of monsoon is likely happen on Monday. “Rain is also expected by Monday morning. The onset date has been extended by 24 hours on Sunday as it has to be supported by cloud and rain, ” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

As there was little relief from the unforgiving heat throughout Sunday in many parts of north India, the IMD said conditions are rife for advancement of Southwest Monsoon over Delhi as humidity has also increased due to easterlies, and formation of a low pressure area will also boost its advancement.

As monsoon played truant in the region, Central Delhi is now the most rain-deficient district in India, receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, thus recording a shortfall of 93 per cent. Overall, Delhi has received 64 per cent less rainfall than normal so far, putting it in the category of “large deficient” states.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

(With inputs from PTI)

