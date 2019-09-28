Respect, enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly at UN in last 5 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people gathered outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome PM Modi. While addressing the gathering, he said, "After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians". He further added, "The Howdy Modi event in Houston was grand. President Trump was present there. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence".