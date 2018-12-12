I respect both Indian and Italian justice systems: Former Italian PM on Agusta Westland case

Former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on the VVIP chopper Agusta Westland case said, "In my political life, I always respected the independence of justice. I did it when I was the Prime Minister. After three rounds, the Italian justice had exonerated. This judgment of complete exoneration was their decision and now we hope that this decision can be respected worldwide and we hope that this decision can help in cooperation between India and Italy." Enrico was commenting on Rs 3600 Crore chopper deal finalised during former prime minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, which is mired in controversy. Two former Leanardo executives were acquitted by Italian court in the case. The alleged scam came into light once again after alleged middlemen Christian Michel was extradited to India from Dubai in November. Michel is currently under CBI's custody.