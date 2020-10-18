Resistance will continue against Pakistan till it pulls out army from POK: activist Sajjad Raja

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Gilgit-Baltistan leader and activist Sajjad Raja on Saturday recalled the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan on October 22, 1947, and called for the day to be commemorated as the "Resistance Day."

He said that resistance will continue against Pakistan till it pulls out the army from the region.

"We shall commemorate 22 October as the #Resistance Day. Pakistan invaded J-K on October 22, 1947, and divided it, but our #Resistance will continue till the day Pakistan is forced to pull out her army and all citizens from our state. A BIG NO to Pakistani occupation," Sajjad Raja tweeted.

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), in a recent commentary, called October 22 as the "darkest day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when Operation Gulmarg was launched in a bid to seize the territory.

According to a European think tank, the tribal invasion had left between 35,000 and 40,000 residents dead, besides, a "grim mark" on the fate of J-K.

"The planners and perpetrators of the tribal invasion were, and remain, without doubt, the foremost enemies of the Kashmiri people. The day the invasion began on October 22, 1947, has to be the darkest day in the history of the J-K," the European think tank said. (ANI)