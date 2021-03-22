'Resignation Not about Faith': Oxford's Hindu Groups Clear Air After Rashmi Samant Quits

The student groups representing South Asia and Hindu society at Oxford have issued a statement in response to the “misleading narrative” being peddled by the first Indian woman to be elected as President of Oxford Students’ Union. The joint statement was issued by the Oxford India Society HUMSoC (Hindu Society & Oxford South Asian Society), Rashmi Samant raked up controversy with her alleged racial remarks. As societies representing the Hindu, Indian and South Asian populations on campus, they are ‘displeased’ by this false narrative.

Samant quit from the post and offered an apology after the racism controversy. She had allegedly made racist, anti-Semitic, trans-phobic statements that regrettably alienated a large number of students. This was followed by condemnation pouring in from Oxford Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality (CRAE) and the Oxford LGBTQ+ campaign. There were demands raised for an apology and her resignation. These societies said they condemned all forms of discrimination related to race, religion, national origin, caste, sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. They said there is a “need to address the misleading narrative on a recent series of events at the University of Oxford surrounding the former Student Union President-Elect, Rashmi Samant.”

THIS IS NOT WHY Ms SAMANT HAD TO RESIGN

“We recognize that a culture of institutional racism is prevalent in the University, and that racism is a lived reality for several members of the University, including brown students. It is with utmost caution, therefore, that we wish to clarify that this is not why Ms Samant had to resign,” the joint statement said.

Further explaining the cause to the resignation, the statement said, “Neither her nationality nor her religion prompted the calls for her resignation. Her narrative of this being a racist attack against her undermines real experiences of racism of students at the University.”

The students’ say that there is no doubt that Samant’s now-deleted posts on social media are “racially insensitive towards the East-Asian and Jewish communities, and are transphobic.”

Though they voted for Samant because of the pledges on her manifesto, “ultimately, her insensitive remarks about other minority groups and refusal to accept responsibility for her actions are what prompted calls for her resignation,” they said.

“Nothing to do with her being Hindu”

Samant has been appearing on TV channels and videos talking about the demand for resignation being made because she is a Hindu. But the societies at Oxford urge to not take this as fact and further add in the statement “We reiterate that these calls did not have anything to do with the fact that she is Indian or Hindu or a woman,” it said.

The statement debunked this misleading narrative by bringing to light the fact that the entirety of the Student Union Sabbatical Officer team elected this year is constituted by BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) women, including another Indian woman born and raised as Hindu.

“Samant’s failure to take responsibility for her actions, and her attempts at justifying her offensive remarks are reprehensible. We, therefore, express our solidarity with both the Oxford University Student Union Campaign for Racial Awareness and Equality, and LGBTQ+ Campaigns who previously released statements calling for Ms Samant’s resignation from her position of President-Elect,” the joint statement said.

Taking cognizance of the recent coverage of these events in Indian media, the students pointed out that the coverage “has incorrectly portrayed that Ms Samant’s resignation was prompted by an irresponsible social media post from a staff member (not a professor) and by racist comments.”

This is far from the truth, they said.

Preserving the culture at Oxford

Worried about the fact that such uninformed outrage over Samant’s resignation takes the focus away from an important issue. “We are concerned that this diverts the focus away from Ms Samant’s evasion of accountability, and the harm that her actions have caused. It dismisses the Oxford student community’s legitimate demand for accountability from an elected student representative.”

This demand was expressed through democratic means, including no-confidence motions at four constituent colleges.

“Any mis-characterisation of such democratic demands as ‘cancel culture’ is deplorable. We are deeply concerned that sections of the Indian media are trying to pretend that this issue is one of racism against Hindus or Indians.”

As societies representing the Hindu, Indian and South Asian populations on campus, “we are displeased by this false narrative, and urge the media to stop pedaling disinformation in the garb of news,” they said.

“We regret that this series of events has caused various members of the Oxford student community to be subject to online bullying. Often, the same groups hurt by Ms Samant have been asked to defend themselves and had their lived experiences denied. This is abhorrent.”

Feeding the Hindutva narrative

In the statement they said that they are acutely aware that Ms Samant’s post-resignation comments and interviews are “feeding into the dangerous Hindutva narrative in India that is fundamentally exclusionary and discriminatory.”

Appalled at the fact that Samant is “unable or unwilling to see this”, despite having run on a platform of ‘inclusion’ and ‘decolonization’ in Oxford, “it is unfortunate”, they said.

The students have strongly disapproved of the actions of Dr Abhijit Sarkar, Postdoctoral History Researcher at New College, who in his social media posts commented about Ms Samant’s parents and their religious beliefs, which, “had no place in a conversation about Ms Samant’s reprehensible actions.”

Since Samant has filed an official complaint against Dr Sarkar, the students urge she be given a fair consideration to her complaint and decide on appropriate disciplinary consequences as per University rules and regulations.

The statement signed off requesting the media and concerned citizens to understand the series of events in context, and listen to the student community’s position. “Oxford students come from diverse backgrounds and identities, and we believe that our identities must be exercised and protected in a manner that is inclusive of other identities and embraces the intersectional struggle against all kinds of oppression. As student societies that primarily cater to minority groups in Oxford, we will continue to work to make Oxford a safe and tolerant space for all.”