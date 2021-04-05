Residents Throng Delhi's Okhla Mandi Amid Rapid Spike in Coronavirus Cases, No Check on Covid Protocol

The national capital recorded 4,033 fresh Covid-19 infections, 21 deaths in the past 24 hours- the highest single-day spike in the past four months. The positivity rate has shot up from 4.5% to 4.64%.

Keeping in view the rising numbers, team CNN News 18 witnessed an entirely different scenario at Okhla Mandi on Monday morning where Covid norms laid down by the health ministry were being blatantly violated.

Most of the people including the buyers, vendors, and wholesalers were seen without masks and many immediately took out masks fearing they might be on the camera. Raju, a vegetable seller when asked to wear a mask, replied, “I only took it off for a minute but these masks are not that important. They suffocate people and most of us don’t find them to be a solution.”

However, none of the visitors or the sellers were seen following social distancing norms either. “Corona is being used by the government to deviate the public from real issues like unemployment, economic instability, and inflation. Rather than asking us to wear masks, please ask the government as to what it is doing?” a consumer said on the condition of anonymity.

To make things worse, no inspection by the local police was being done to contain the spread of the virus. However, amid public negligence with lack of social distancing and not wearing masks, India is reeling under another Covid-19 emergency with 1,03,558 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours along with 478 deaths.