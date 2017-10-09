Residents irked as Hyderabad roads remain waterlogged

Hyderabad continues to battle waterlogging after heavy rains lashed the region last week. The slum areas of the city are bearing the brunt of the heavy downpour. Shanties were partially submerged in the water, as the area around the dwellings became a hotbed for mosquito and water-borne diseases. Residents complained that they had been without proper supply of food and water for the last three days. Annual rainfall is essential in India as rains support two-third of the 1.3 billion population living in rural areas who rely on farming. But excessive rainfalls cause problems like floods, landslide and water borne diseases.