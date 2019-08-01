Resident doctors sit on strike in Delhi's AIIMS against NMC Bill

Resident doctors sat on strike in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today in the national capital. They are protesting against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019. Resident Doctors Association is observing a one-day strike against provisions of National Medical Commission Bill across the nation today. While speaking to ANI on the issue, one of the Resident Doctors said, "Our strike is against some provisions of NMC Bill. Resident doctors have been withdrawn from services. Faculty and consultants are providing services. If government doesn't listen to us, then it would be counted as one of the blackest days in history of medical fraternity."