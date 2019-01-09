Reservation Bill brought in haste by BJP govt keeping an eye on 2019 elections: D Raja

After the Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10% reservation in education and government jobs. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said, "Our party (Communist Party of India), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) walked out. Some parties stayed and voted against. It's a bill brought in haste by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government keeping an eye on elections. It hasn't been scrutinised properly. I don't think it will stand judicial or social scrutiny in coming days."