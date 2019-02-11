Resemblance of Priyanka with Indira Gandhi doesn't ensure votes for her: BJP MLA

While speaking to ANI on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's road show in Lucknow today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Aligarh Dalveer Singh said, "Priyanka Gandhi belongs to such a family which held a prominent part in the history of India. Earlier, she was limited to the arena of doing election campaigns for her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi. Now, she is part of active politics in UP as she acquired the post of General Secretary of Congress." "People will definitely come to see her as she belongs to a family with a legacy in Indian history as well as her resemblance with her grandmother, Indira Gandhi. But this resemblance of Priyanka Gandhi with her grandmother doesn't ensure vote bank for her," he added.