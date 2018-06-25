Research in consumer behaviour predicts 120 million Indian online shoppers in 2018

A recent research in consumer behaviour revealed that, over 120 million Indian consumers are expected to shop online this year. According to ASSOCHAM-Resurgent joint study, online shopping is expected to reach growth of 115 percent, aided by fast-increasing data consumption and improvement in logistics. In 2017, the study noted that around 108 million consumers successfully shopped online. The preferable device for e-commerce sales was mobile phones. The frequency of purchase was higher for categories like apparels and accessories reaching 54%, followed by beauty and personal care at 43%, with electronics settling at 33%. Online ticket buyers have also shown growing comfort in opting for payment mediums like debit and credit cards. The study further noted that, regular internet users used cash on delivery (74%) option more as compared to debit card (18%) and credit card (5%). Consumers' highlighted cash back guarantee as the number one benefit, in terms of motivation to shop online. The ability to give cash on delivery, fast delivery, great deals and access to branded products were topping the list too. The study highlighted a surge in number of people shopping on Smartphone's across India with tier II and III cities displaying increased dominance.