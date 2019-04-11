Rescued from Pakistan, 'Daughter of India' Uzma comes forward to help women facing similar situation

Uzma Ahmed made headlines way back in 2017 when she was rescued by the Indian High Commission from Pakistan. Uzma had fallen in love with a Pakistan national in 2017 in Malaysia. But all her dreams were shattered when she was kept as a hostage by him in remotely situated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a month. After two years of struggle of fighting bitter memories, she has decided to come forward to help women, who face a similar situation, and her painful experience in Pakistan inspired her to take this initiative. Speaking to ANI, Uzma said, "I am planning to start a helpline number and NGO with the name 'Daughter of India.' It will help women, who have been kept hostages in Pakistan."