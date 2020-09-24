Rescue operation called off at Bhiwandi building collapse site

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Rescue operations at the site of the Bhiwandi building collapse have been called off, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Thursday.

The rescue operations, which had gone on for three days were called off at 11:45 am today.

As many as 41 bodies have been recovered from the debris and 25 people have been rescued by the NDRF.

The three-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

