'Request PM Modi to give Muslim women reservation like Maratha': Asaduddin Owaisi

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, while addressing a public gathering in Bhiwandi city of Thane district in the state, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "If you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) think with Triple Talaq Bill you have done justice to Muslim women then this is a wrong perception." "If you really want to do justice then on behalf of all Muslims in Maharashtra I request you to give them reservation like Maratha," Owaisi added.

