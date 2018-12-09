Republican Party of India members allege attack on Minister Ramdas Athawale was pre-planned

Members of Republican Party of India (A) gathered outside Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale's residence after a man slapped him during an event in Thane. They alleged that the attack was pre-planned. "Mastermind should be nabbed and we call for Maharashtra band on December 09", said a member. The man was subsequently thrashed by crowd after he slapped Athawale. He was admitted to hospital for treatment.