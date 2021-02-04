Republic Day Violence: NIA conducts raids in Amritsar; begins crackdown on Khalistani members

Days after Republic Day violence NIA tightens noose against Khalistan members and cases related to terror funding to fuel unrested India under the garb of Kisan agitation. The National Investigation Agency has raided the residence of Amarjeet Singh in Amritsar.

When a senior official who was part of the NIA team raiding the house of Amarjeet Singh was asked why the investigation was being conducted. He said that the details of the raids will be out in the public after the investigation is concluded. Times Now's Pradeep Dutta brings a ground report from the residence of Amarjeet Singh in Amritsar!