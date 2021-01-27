Republic Day Violence: Farm Laws a Mere Smokescreen, Time to Unravel the Real Plot and Those Behind It

“We have to make it unequivocally clear that public ways and public spaces cannot be occupied in such a manner and that too indefinitely. Democracy and dissent go hand in hand, but then the demonstrations expressing dissent have to be in designated places alone. The present case was not even one of protests taking place in an undesignated area, but was a blockage of a public way which caused grave inconvenience to commuters. We cannot accept the plea of the applicants that an indeterminable number of people can assemble whenever they choose to protest.”

This is not some kind of peroration from me, but merely an extract from the Supreme Court judgment on the Shaheen Bagh disruptions.

Directing that the protests must be held only in designated places, the court further said, “We have, thus, no hesitation in concluding that such kind of occupation of public ways, whether at the site in question or anywhere else for protests is not acceptable and the administration ought to take action to keep the areas clear of encroachments or obstructions.”

The ugly violence that erupted in Delhi on Tuesday merits not just condemnation of the hooligans masquerading as farmers, but also of the failure of all the four pillars of democracy–legislature, executive, judiciary, and media. Democracies are under siege everywhere as the radicals march forward to subvert them by using their strengths, free speech and free assembly. I am not surprised as I have been talking about American community organizer Saul Alinsky’s ‘Rules for Radicals’ on my talk show quite regularly. These are:

1. “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.”

2. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.”

3. “Whenever possible go outside the expertise of the enemy.”

4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.”

Story continues

6. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”

7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.”

8. “Keep the pressure on.”

9. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”

10. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.”

11. “If you push a negative hard and deep enough it will break through into its counterside; this is based on the principle that every positive has its negative.”

12. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.”

13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.”

Add to this, the well-rehearsed Communist theory of 4-stage takeover of other States, used so artfully in many countries by the Soviet Union, through demoralization, destabilization, creation of crisis, and normalization after takeover (euphemism for finishing class enemies and collaborators, and also free speech and rights).

ALSO READ| Khalistani Supporters Wanted to Turn January 26 into Jallianwala Bagh 2.0. Delhi Police Didn’t Fall into the Trap

Go back and trace the pattern woven by the cabal of the so-called progressives–the Mulla, the Missionary, the Marxist, the Media, and Macaulay’s children (the anglophile elite), and you can see the play of these strategies and tactics to bring down not just the government, but also the entire democratic structure. The English-speaking elite, that deracinated class that know little about the country’s past, its culture, its traditions, and even lesser about its people, gets drawn into spinning romantic tales to further undermine the integrity of the country.

The summum bonum of my assertion is that a routine condemnation of the Republic Day violence by anti-nationals masquerading as farmers serves little purpose unless we are willing to go behind the causes. The farm laws were merely the smokescreen behind which the larger machinations were being played out. The Congress, as usual, is clueless, but the Aam Aadmi Party is really the diabolical force that understands these concepts and has been supporting one anarchical movement after the other.

The farm laws are the proverbial red herring in this scheme. We know that at least 95 per cent farmers are firmly behind the laws. The group that is affected by these laws is the big landlord, middlemen and the drug mafia nexus.

ALSO READ| Violent Protesters on Brand-New Tractors Who Unleashed Mayhem in Delhi Were Not Farmers

If it were not the farm laws, there would be some other excuse for creating similar anarchy. Look at the leadership involved in the agitation, from Hannan Mollah to Gurvinder Singh, and Gurnam Chaduni, and you can figure out that this is going to be a regular affair. People tasked with the governance of the country must get hold of this narrative and devise counters, otherwise we will see frequent repeats with increasing ferocity. Remember, there can be no victory without winning the narrative.

The author is a former IAS officer, ex-additional chief secretary, Government of Rajasthan. Views are personal.