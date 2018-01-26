Republic Day: PM Modi, Defence Minister, service chiefs pay tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti

As the nation is celebrating its 69th Republic Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and heads of the three services of Indian Defence Forces paid tributes at the iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti in the national capital. Celebrations at the India Gate will take off with parades by the armed forces showcasing their valour and courage. In this year's Republic Day, leaders of the 10-nations of ASEAN are invited by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.