Republic Day Parade 2021 To Feature 321 School Children and 80 Folk Artists in Cultural Programme at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26

New Delhi, January 13: The Republic Day Parade 2021 will feature as many as 321 school children and 80 folk artists in cultural programme. According to a government release, school children from four Delhi schools and Folk artists from East Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme during the Republic Day Parade. The celebrations will be held at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26, 2021. The number of participating children and folk artists have been cut down to 400 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions. Republic Day Parade 2021 To Be Shorter, Government To Reduce Number of Visitors in View of COVID-19.

Giving details of the participants, the release stated that the Ministry of Defence and Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi have selected 401 students and artists - 271 girls and 131 boys – from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi; Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, Delhi; Vidya Bharti School, Rohini, Delhi; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, B-2, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata.

Moreover, Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision for a Self Reliant India is the theme of Mount Abu Public School, Delhi and Vidya Bharti School, Delhi in which 38 boys and 54 girls will participate. 102 students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Delhi will present a programme on the theme “ Hum Fit toh India Fit” inspired by the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on National Sports Day on 29th August 2019. Apart from this, 127 children from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi will show case folk dances of Tamil Nadu in their traditional attires. 80 folk artists of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will present the folk dance Bajasal from Kalahandi, Odisha.

During a press preview held on January 13, 2021, the young participants expressed their happiness to be part of Republic Day Parade. They said, they were overwhelmed with a sense of pride as they have got a chance to showcase their talent before important dignitaries on Rajpath.