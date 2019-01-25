Republic Day is opportunity for citizens to remember independence, equality: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day said, "Republic Day 2019 is an opportunity for all citizens of the country to remember independence, equality and brotherhood". He further added, "This Republic Day is important for us in a special way. On Oct 2, we'll celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Not only for India, but this anniversary is also an opportunity for entire world to understand, adopt and implement his principles".