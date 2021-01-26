Republic Day Live Visuals | PM Modi & President Kovind reach Rajpath

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic show. Iconic and mighty military parade event is being performed in the National Capital. According to the latest updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the event spot. He is accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Navy Staff. President Ram Nath Kovind also brought his presence. Meanwhile, different political and other influential personalities are entering the Rajpath to celebrate India’s 72nd Republic Day and witness the mighty parade.

Watch the live visuals from Rajpath!

#RepublicDay #RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDayArmyParade