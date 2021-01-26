Republic Day LIVE | PM Modi at National War Memorial; Pays tribute to the fallen heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Bipin Rawat, chiefs of the three Armed Forces, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has reached the National War Memorial for the traditional wreath-laying ceremony on the occasion of Republic Day. Indian soldiers continue to perform their duties as India celebrates Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at National War Memorial paying tributes to the fallen heroes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi then signed the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial.

The celebrations for India's 72nd Republic Day are underway at Rajpath with grandiose. Watch the video to know more about India's Republic Day celebrations!