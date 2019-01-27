Republic Day: Indian Sikh community outnumbered pro-khalistani group with their patriotism in US

A few pro-Khalistani supporters failed to shout down Indian Republic Day celebrations in Washington DC at the United States of America (USA) on January 26. Later, pro-khalistani group were completely outnumbered by enthusiastic and patriotic Indian Sikh community members. Indian Sikh community members raised patriotic slogans against the pro-Khalistani group and showed them their love for the nation. They were completely outnumbered by flag-waving and enthusiastic Indians. India's ambassador to United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla met Indian Sikh community members after this incident took place.