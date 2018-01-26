Republic Day celebration at Leh, a visual treat for visitors

The Republic Day celebration was celebrated with pomp and show in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh. The 69th ceremony witnessed gathering of hundreds of soldiers. Surrounded by the mountains in the lap of mother nature, watching the soldiers go about their duties remains a different kind of visual treat. Chief Executive Council Sonam was one of the Chief guests at the celebrations. Soldiers saluted the chief guests who arrived in a specially arranged jeep. Although the celebrations in Leh were comparatively smaller than that of the metropolitan cities, they remained special in their minor, devotion for India.