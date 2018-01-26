Republic Day: Amid thick fog, soldiers hoist flag at Wagah Border

Despite thick fog, the Border Security Force celebrated Republic Day at the Wagah border, the boundary that divides India and Pakistan. The flag was hoisted and soldiers in their armed and uniformed position honoured the Indian flag, which was followed by the Indian National Anthem. The town is well known for the Wagah border ceremony, a routine military practice that the security forces of India and Pakistan have mutually followed since 1959. It is also known as the destination that serves as a goods transit terminal and a railway station between India and Pakistan.