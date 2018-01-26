Republic Day: AIMIM Chief, Karnataka, West Bengal Governors join celebrations

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen's chief Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the Republic Day in Hyderabad on Friday. Owaisi hoisted the tricolor at Madina Circle in Hyderabad whereas the Governor of Karnataka hoisted the flag in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also joined in the Republic Day celebrations by witnessing the series of tableaux on different themes. On this day, the whole nation is celebrating the Republic Day with much fervor and excitement.