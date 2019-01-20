Republic Day: Administration will take action if officers oppose govt circular, says Ram Madhav

India's top comedian Kapil Sharma is back in the game with his latest show. Sharma recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the moment on Twitter. "Respected pm Sh @narendramodi ji,it was nice meeting u n great knowing ur inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. N sir I must say u have a great sense of humor too! Regards", wrote Kapil. PM Modi was quick to acknowledge his tweet. PM Modi thanked Kapil for praising Prime Minister's sense of humour. "When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :) Thank you for the kind words Kapil", wrote PM Modi. PM Modi met Sharma and several other bigwigs from film industry during the inauguration of India's first cinema museum in Mumbai.