Republic Day 2021: How to Watch Ceremony Online? Check Time, Venue

Republic Day 2021: Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will be muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the ceremony will take place without a Chief Guest. United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, 5 January. He was to be Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations.

According to Reuters, PM Johnson cited the need to oversee the response to the COVID pandemic in UK, which is facing renewed concerns over the new mutant strain and a rise in cases.

This year, India is marking it’s 72nd Republic Day. The ceremony will take place at Rajpath, wherein it will begin at Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate.

Republic Day Parade timings: The flag hoisting usually takes place at 08:00 AM which will be followed by the Republic Day Parade at 09:00 AM. It will conclude at around 11:30 AM.

How to LIVE Stream Republic Day Parade Online?

The Republic Day parade, held at Rajpath in New Delhi, will be telecast LIVE on Doordarshan National’s YouTube channel.

How to Watch Republic Day Parade LIVE on TV?

People can watch the Republic Day Parade LIVE on Doordarshan National channel.

Where to Follow Live Updates of Republic Day Ceremony?

People can follow the Republic Day ceremony LIVE updates on Quint’s official website.

