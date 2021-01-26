Republic Day 2021 Updates: Display of Cultural Tableaux Begins, With Ladakh Leading, First-Ever Tableau of UT, View Pics

New Delhi, January 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also unfurled the tricolour at his residence today.

The display of cultural tableaux began at RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. This is the first-ever tableau of the UT.

Cultural Tableaux Begins:

The display of cultural tableaux begins at #RepublicDay parade, with Ladakh leading. It's the first-ever tableau of the UT. It shows Ladakh's culture & communal harmony besides art & architecture, languages & dialects, customs & costumes, fairs & festivals, literature, music. pic.twitter.com/jdBN8KFlE4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The day is marked by a grand parade and entertaining traditional performances. However, this year, the Republic Day Parade 2021 will be organised amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Republic Day 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah & Others Greet People on India's 72nd Ganatantra Diwas.

#RepublicDay: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate pic.twitter.com/mDX47YYVfr — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

On the occasion of Republic Day today, PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah and others have wished people on India's 72nd Ganatantra Diwas.

Apart from tableaus of armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries/departments of the central government and paramilitary forces and six from the ministry of defence will also be on display during the annual parade.