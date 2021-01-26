Republic Day 2021: President Kovind Unfurls the Tiranga, PM Modi Wishes Nation on R-Day

Kerstin who came out to support Kamala Harris and her ex-husband as the former took her oath in the US national capital last week shared photos of her and her children from the event on her Instagram.
Government advocate Amit Singh Sisodia opposed Faruqui's bail plea. Local advocates Rajesh Joshi and Manish Gupta, too, opposed bail to the comedian, contending that he has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami paid former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta $12,000 and Rs. 40 lakh over three years for favorable TRPs (Television Rating Points), according to a supplementary charge sheet filed in the TRP scam case. The case had come to light last October when the BARC had alleged that certain television channels were manipulating their TV ratings.
He said each country should independently decide to opt for the vaccine of its choice independently. "On this issue, there should not be vicious competition, and certainly not confrontation," Zhao said.
If the Left Front-Congress alliance works out, the BJP will have to work much harder for its vote share.
New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured after they involved in a physical brawl along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near Naku La area in Sikkim.
New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): At the Republic Day Parade later this month, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will be presenting two important tableaux showcasing the major achievements of the year, which are Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Navy take-off and landing on board the aircraft carrier and the complete family of Anti Tank Guided Missiles.
Turning the desertions from her party into an anti-corruption plank, Mamata Banerjee said those want to quit should hop on to the BJP train quickly before it leaves the platform.
Here’s our first smartphones list of the new year. We start with the best phones you can buy with a budget of Rs 10,000.
The 2021 Tata Safari comes equipped with a honeycomb mesh grille, chrome tri-arrows, stepped roof, sculpted tailgate, pronounced wheel arches and chrome accents.
After heading back from Australia on paternity leave, India's regular captain Virat Kohli will return to action in the upcoming Test series against England. He was recently named in Team India's 18-member squad for the four-Test series, starting February 5. The Indian skipper has an opportunity to break plenty of records in Test cricket. We take a look at the same.
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking them to provide compensation to the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune as they have suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crores due a recent fire incident.
Natasha's father is a businessman and the family has no Bollywood connection, at least until now. In fact, Natasha and Varun met when they were in school, though they started dating later.
The patter of paws is being heard in the White House again following the arrival of President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major. The two German shepherds the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration.
What does Trump admin’s last minute efforts to keep the focus on China mean for India-US-China ties?
The stunt was a symbolic one, appealing the Centre to 'reverse' the farm laws.
West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday had refused to speak during the Netaji’s birth anniversary celebration after a section of audience raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at Victoria Memorial Hall in the presence of PM Modi.