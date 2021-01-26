Republic Day 2021: President Kovind Unfurls the Tiranga, PM Modi Wishes Nation on R-Day

  • 1/14

    Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Rajpath for the Republic Day parade and celebrations.

  • 2/14

  • 3/14

    Delhi: The Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, on 72nd Republic Day

  • 4/14

  • 5/14

  • 6/14

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at the India Gate

  • 7/14

  • 8/14

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the ceremonial book at the National War Memorial at the India Gate.

  • 9/14

  • 10/14

  • 11/14

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the Tricolour at his residence, on Republic Day

  • 12/14

  • 13/14

    Delhi: Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads this year's Republic Day parade, as the Parade Commander.

  • 14/14

    Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar unfurls the national flag at his residence, on Republic Day

Donning special red 'paghdi' gifted by royal family of Jamnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is present at Rajpath for the parade after paying tribute to martyred soldiers at India Gate's National War Memorial. President Ram Nath, the supreme commander of the armed forces, is at the venue too.

Latest stories