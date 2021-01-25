Republic Day 2021 Preparations: Rehearsals, Tableaux and Parade
- 1/25
Indian paramilitary soldiers march during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 .Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the India's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
- 2/25
Indian paramilitary soldiers perform as they take part in full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the India's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
- 3/25
A folk artist from the Indian state of Gujarat sits on the tableau of her state during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/25
Folk artists from the Indian state of Chattisgarh perform on their Tableaux during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
- 5/25
An Indian folk artist poses for a picture during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
- 6/25
Indian workers give final touches to the replica of a proposed Rama temple as part of Uttar Pradesh state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/25
A health worker takes a swab sample of a folk artists to test for COVID-19 during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
- 8/25
An Indian Air Force soldier stretches during a break in between practice for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 9/25
An Indian Border Security Force soldier rehearses during a brass band practice for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/25
Indian Navy sailors do push-ups to keep themselves warm during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 11/25
National Cadet Corp students march in a parade as they practice for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 12/25
Indian army tanks are lined for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/25
An Indian Army brass band marches during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 14/25
Major Piyush Sharma, from Indian Army Bengal Sappers, gives a command to his contingent for marching during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 15/25
A Border Security Force soldier stands with his camel in between practice for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/25
A National Security Guard soldier takes position on his tableaux during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 17/25
Soldiers are reflected in water from a fountain during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country's constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. Thousands congregate on Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi, to watch a flamboyant display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 18/25
An Indian army soldier wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus marches alongside a vintage 1940 Austin A125 Sheerline car during rehearsals for Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/25
Indian army soldiers wearing face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus march during rehearsals of Republic Day parade in Kolkata, India, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
- 20/25
Camel mounted Border Security force soldiers make a formation during the rehearsals for the upcoming beating retreat ceremony which marks the end of Republic Day celebrations at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 21/25
Indian Army soldiers lower the Indian flag during the rehearsals for the upcoming beating retreat ceremony which marks the end of Republic Day celebrations at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/25
Camel mounted Border Security force soldiers are silhouetted against the evening sky during the rehearsals for the upcoming beating retreat ceremony which marks the end of Republic Day celebrations at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 23/25
An army band marches during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. For the first time Bangladesh defense forces will take in India's Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
- 24/25
Indian army tanks roll out during the rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at the Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. For the first time Bangladesh defense forces will take in India's Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/25
A joint defense force from Bangladesh march during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade at Raisina hills, the government seat of power, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. For the first time Bangladesh defense forces will participate in India's Republic Day parade on Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)