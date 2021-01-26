Republic Day 2021 Celebrations: ITBP Jawans March With Indian Flag on a Frozen Water Body in Ladakh; Watch Video

Ladakh, January 26: Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at a high-altitude Border Outpost in Ladakh. The jawans marched with the national flag on a frozen body in Ladakh on the occasion of Ganatantra Diwas.

On the eve of Republic Day 2021, seventeen ITBP personnel were awarded police service medals of various categories on the eve of Republic Day on Monday. Two officers were decorated with the police medal for gallantry, three with the President's police medal for distinguished service and 12 with police medals for meritorious service. Republic Day 2021 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah & Others Greet People on India's 72nd Ganatantra Diwas.

ITBP Jawans Marched With National Flag on a Frozen Water Body in Ladakh:

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans marching with the national flag on a frozen water body in Ladakh on #RepublicDay

(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/r2x8Iloq8C — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. The Republic Day Parade at Rajpath will begin at 9 am. The protesting farmers’ tractor march is also scheduled in the national capital today. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal and others have extended greetings on the occasion of India's Ganatantra Diwas.