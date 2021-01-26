Republic Day 2021: Boris Johnson, Scott Morrison and Other World Leaders Extend Their Wishes to India

New Delhi, January 26: India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The festivities were largely lukewarm due to the COVID-19 preventive measures and guidelines. However, the spirit and love for the country was as vibrant as ever. Various world leaders also extended their wishes to India and its people on the occasion Republic Day 2021 Celebrations in Ladakh: ITBP's R-Day March with Tricolour at 17,000 Feet (Watch Video).

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson convey his wishes to India and said, "Today as India celebrates Republic Day and the birth of the extraordinary Constitution that established your nation as the biggest sovereign democracy in the world, I want to offer my sincere greetings to a country that is very close to my heart."Republic Day 2021 Updates: Parade at Rajpath Culminates With Rafale Aircraft Carrying Out 'Vertical Charlie' (View Pics).

"As I speak, our 2 countries are working side by side to develop, produce & distribute vaccines that will help to free humanity from the pandemic. Thanks to the combined efforts of Britain, India & many other nations we are on the road to success against COVID," he added.

Johnson, who was invited as the chief guest in this year's Republic Day celebrations had earlier excused himself owing to COVID-19 outbreak. However, he said that he is looking forward to visit India this year and strengthen the friendship "between two countries that " PM Modi and I have both pledged to achieve.

Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli also wished the country on 72nd Republic Day. "M KP Sharma Oli has expressed his best wishes for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of India. PM admired India's spectacular progress in various fields of science, technology, medicine & economic development, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal in a statement.

Australian PM Scott Morrison also congratulated India on the Republic Day. He said, "What wonderful coincidence it's of our history that Jan 26 Australia Day, is India's Republic Day. A national day shared b/w friends. Australia-India share more than national day. We pursue same ideals-democracy, freedom, liberty, diversity, enterprise, opportunity."

"Our history is long and our connections are many. With each year, we become even closer. The global pandemic has not divided us but has made us appreciate these shared ideals even more," added Morrison