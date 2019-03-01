I represent the land that is mountain of knowledge, beacon of peace, home to many religions: EAM Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conclave as the Guest of Honour. While delivering her speech, EAM Swaraj said, "I'm honoured to join colleagues from nations that represent a great religion and ancient civilisations. I stand here as representative of land that has been mountain of knowledge, beacon of peace, source of faith and traditions, home to many religions and one of the major economies. I carry the greetings of my PM Narendra Modi and 1.3 billion Indians, including more than 185 million Muslim brothers and sisters. Our Muslim brothers and sisters are microcosm of the diversity of India".