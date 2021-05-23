UP Reports Less Than 5,000 New Covid Cases For First Time Since Mid April, Record Samples Tested

Uttar Pradesh recorded less than 5,000 fresh coronavirus cases for the first time since the middle of last month.

A total of 4,844 new cases were registered in the state in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest single-day count for Uttar Pradesh since mid-April. As many as 14,086 have recovered from the disease.

The drop in fresh cases is by 34,000 when compared to 38,055 infections registered at the pandemic’s peak on April 24. At present, the total active cases stand at 84,800. This was 3,10,783 on April 30. The recovery rate has surpassed 93 per cent. The positivity rate has dipped to 1.51 per cent from a high of over 16.84 per cent in April.

The authorities have managed to test more than 3 lakh samples for two days in a row. As many as 3,17,620 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total to a national record of 4,67,37,022. Of the total tests conducted on Saturday, around 1,32,768 were RT PCR. On Friday, 3,06,548 samples were examined for coronavirus.

