Reports Of Ajay Devgn Being Angry With Kapil Sharma Over Show Cancellation False 

Another cancelled shoot, another controversial round of rumours surrounding it. The Kapil Sharma Show‘s turbulent times continue as the show’s host Kapil Sharma cancels another shoot yet again. This time with the team of Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho. Upon the news of the cancelled shoot, there was news that Kapil had a last minute health scare and the team was forced to return without shooting. This didn’t go down quite well with Ajay Devgn, who was reportedly so enraged that he promised to never return to the show again. All false, as per fresh reports.

Kapil’s health which has been unstable of late indeed was the real concern behind his absence again. However, the news of this didn’t infuriate Ajay Devgn and the team of Baadshaho. In fact, Ajay was sad hearing about Kapil’s health and about the unfavourable situation. This news puts to rest all the speculation that suggested any row Ajay Devgn must’ve had with Kapil Sharma’s team.

“The shoot was scheduled for either a Wednesday or a Thursday last week but because of the strike, we cancelled it. There is no information on when and if at all the episode will be shot,” a source from the channel told indianexpress.com. Earlier, Kapil had cancelled shoots with Arjun Kapoor – Anil Kapoor’s Mubarakan. He also cancelled on Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali for Jab Harry Met Sejal, and now with the team of Baadshaho – citing ill health as the reason for all of them.