'Report Card Check' of UP Ministers Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls, But Big Changes Unlikely

Less than a year remains for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly poll battle, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is searching for any chinks in its armour that may need fixing. The focus of the party’s top leadership is also on the key state. Sources say that before a possible reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP state organisation, a feedback and report card checking exercise of ministers and office-bearers will be carried out. As part of this, the party’s UP incharge Radha Mohan Singh and BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh are on a two-day tour of Lucknow.

On Monday, Singh and Santhosh held a meeting lasting several hours with BJP state general secretary Sunil Bansal and state president Swatantra Dev Singh. The duo also separately met ministers Suresh Khanna and Jai Pratap Singh. Sources say the visiting leaders took reports of the functioning of their departments. On Tuesday, they will be assessing the performance of deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma, along with ministers Sidharth Nath Singh, Shrikant Sharma and Satish Dwivedi.

A marathon meeting of the senior BJP leaders was also held on Monday with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, lasting about three hours. Both the deputy CMs, Swatantra Dev Singh and Sunil Bansal were also present.

It is believed that the visiting leaders will submit their reports to the central leadership, after which a reshuffle in the government and changes in the organization may be seen. However, no big change in the UP government is likely before the 2022 assembly polls, say sources. Experts feel that there is no time left now for any kind of experiment and the BJP will go ahead with the existing core team.

“The BJP might not adopt any new strategy or project any new face for the 2022 state assembly polls. There is very little time for any major change,” political commentator Ratan Mani Lal said recently. “The only major thing that they might do is to include some new faces in the cabinet… The BJP doesn’t have time to change its CM face now.”

