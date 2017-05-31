Renzo Olivo shocks Tsonga to advance to second round of French Open

Paris, May 31 (IANS) Argentine Renzo Olivo ousted Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the world no. 11 and seeded 12, in the first round of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros here on Wednesday.

The world no.91 was able to finish the important and tough game 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4, after the match was postponed a day earlier due to problems with the lights, reports Efe.

"It was a very difficult match against a really tough opponent like Jo. And he was playing at home. I knew it was going to be hard. I tried to keep it calm, but tried to be as aggressive as possible - as I try to be always. I think I did it the right way. I found a great balance and it went the best way," said the 25-year-old in perfect French, the host country where he learned the language and tennis.

"I didn't sleep well," said Olivo, according to the ATP official website.

"I finished everything at around one o'clock in the morning. So it was really late. And then after, with the adrenaline of the match, I couldn't sleep much. So it was tough," he admitted.

"I was thinking on the first point, all I wanted was to win the first point. I was thinking about that all night," said the Argentine after a game that lasted for three hours and 31 minutes.

In the round of 64 on Thursday, Olivo is set to meet Kyle Edmund, world no. 48, who on Tuesday won against Portuguese Gastao Elias.

--IANS

tri/bg