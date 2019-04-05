Renowned Indian Sufi singer enchants the audience in Nepal

Renowned Indian Sufi and playback singer Kavita Seth after mesmerising the Dhaka audience, is back to enthral the music lovers in Nepal with some soulful tracks. The Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India in Kathmandu organised a Sufi music night by Seth on Thursday at the auditorium of Nepal Army Officer's Club, Kathmandu. Seth is popularly known as a playback singer in Hindi cinema, as well as a performer of Ghazals and Sufi music. She has also formed her musical group called 'Karwaan Group', which is a band of Sufi musicians. Seth is famous for her Sufi-style singing. Over the years she has performed at various live shows in London, Birmingham, Scotland, and Berlin, Oslo, and Stockholm and several places across India. Her latest songs including 'Khalipan Shor Kare' from 'Paharganj' and 'Nushkha Tarana' from 'Gone Kesh' have received rave reviews from audience and music publications alike.