Renowned commentator Jasdev Singh dead

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Renowned commentator Jasdev Singh, whose mesmerizing voice captivated millions, passed away here on Tuesday after battling a prolonged illness. He was 87.

Jasdev Singh, who covered nine editions of the Olympic Games from Helsinki (1968) to Melbourne (2000), is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, a family member said.

A much sought after commentator on All India Radio and Doordarshan, he also reported from six Asian Games and an equal number of hockey World Cups.

Jasdev Singh also gave running commentary on the Republic Day parades for 48 long years from 1963.

Condoling his demise, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tweeted: "It is with deep sadness that I note the demise of Jasdev Singh, one of our finest commentators.

"A veteran of Akashvani and DD National, he covered nine Olympics, six Asian Games and countless Independence Day and Republic Day broadcasts. His demise is truly the end of an era," he said.

