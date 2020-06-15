Removing Statues in India is Pointless. Let’s First Fight Casteism

As the western world reflects upon its dark, slave trading and colonialist past, India has grappled with its own past by renaming and removing, albeit very rarely, resorting to destruction only when politically-fuelled, as was the case with the Babri Masjid. By and large, India has followed the ‘Middle Path’, as espoused by her son, Lord Buddha. India, however, will not get swept up in the rage burning in the West, for our history is complicated and our culture is warped.

Contrary to the political revisionism plaguing our historical narratives, unlike the East India Company and the British Raj that followed, the Mughals were indeed a foreign, conquering force, but aside from the great sacking of Delhi by Nadir Shah, the Mughals turned out to be as Indian as the rest of us – they stayed on in India, and just about all their financial incomes and expenditures were rooted deeply in India.

Contrary to religious revisionism, which also rears its ill-informed head occasionally to propel political illiteracy, the Mughals had the support of Hindu leaders and kings on numerous occasions.

For example, Aurangzeb, the favourite whipping boy of the Right, had the support of a number of Hindu kings, most notably from the ‘warrior’ Rajputs – Maharaja Jaswant Singh of Marwar, Raja Jai Singh Kachwaha of Amber, and Rana Raj Singh of Mewar.

India’s Colonial History Reveals Uncomfortable Truths – Of Our Own ‘Connivance’

A fair analysis of even our colonial history will reveal uncomfortable and undeniable truths. The East India Company would not have made the kind of rapid and rapacious progress that drove India down from a quarter of the world’s GDP to almost none of it, were it not for their Marwari financiers. One of the calls for statue removal in the United Kingdom has come from the author and historian William Dalrymple, arguing for Robert Clive to be banished from Whitehall to a museum.

It was Clive who collaborated with the Jagat Seth bankers to wage war against the Mughals of Murshidabad, because the Seths found the latter’s financial terms disagreeable, resulting in the Battle of Plassey. This was not a clear-cut case of the British fighting the Mughals, this was Indian investors taking their money out of an Indian company and investing it instead in a foreign one, in the hope of a better return on investment. Clive’s avarice held no bounds, but neither did that of his Indian business partners.

Clive looted a foreign nation while his Indian business partners looted their own nation.

During the Raj years, when Crown rule took over from the Company, it was Gandhi himself who lauded and supported the British in their battles against Nazi Germany, firstly by organising a field ambulance service, the ‘Natal Indian Ambulance Corps’ during the Boer War, and then asking Indians to fight in World War-II, in the belief that Churchill would grant India independence. The right wing isn’t innocent of placating the Raj either. VD Sarvarkar’s apology letter and submission to British rule is well known. There were, of course, thousands, if not lakhs, of freedom fighters who took on the Company and the Raj, many paying the price with their lives.

Also Read: Doctor Kills Self, Family Blames Dowry Harassment & Casteism

More Than Racism, It Is Casteism That Is All-Pervasive in India

India needs to deeply introspect before aligning itself with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. Racism is inherent in India too, our own citizens from the Northeast are routinely subjected to vile behaviour, particularly in the age of COVID. Dark skin has always been frowned upon in favour of ‘Fair and Lovely’, well before the latter became a commercial success. Calling someone ‘chinky’ or ‘kallu’ has been normalised, and even considered ‘funny’ by many if not most.

But more than racism, it is casteism that plagues every aspect of Indian life.

Sometimes openly, with lynchings, beatings and killings by dominant castes of the oppressed castes – most often in rural areas – while urban areas see more subtle forms of bigotry and discrimination – the denial of jobs and admission to schools and other offices, and mostly ‘menial jobs’ like domestic work, sweeping, human corpse-handling and the perpetual sight of the diplomatically-phrased ‘manual scavenging’ – a euphemism for those who handle raw human waste and sewage – being assigned to the oppressed castes.

Story continues