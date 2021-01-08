Remove NCW member for making 'derogatory' remarks against gangrape victim: AIFAWH-CITU

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers has demanded removal of an NCW member who had said the gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun could have been avoided had the victim not gone out in the evening.

On Sunday, an anganwadi worker who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her.

A delegation of the AIFAWH-CITU met the family of the anganwadi helper.

In a statement, the AIFAWH-CITU called for fast track trial, adequate compensation and job to the family and demanded removal of NCW member Chandramukhi Devi for passing such 'derogatory statements' against the victim.

Devi had on Thursday told reporters at the victim's village in Budaun district, 'I think if she had not gone out in the evening or was accompanied by any child of the family perhaps this incident could have been avoided. But this was pre-planned as she was called through a phone call. She went (out) and then returned in such a state.' The delegation of AIFAWH-CITU included AIFAWH national president and general secretary and CITU national secretaries Usharani, A R Sindhu, AIFAWH Secretary and Uttar Pradesh anganwadi union president Veena Gupta, general secretary Chaman Ara, Adv. Niger Parvern, CITU.

'Given the track record of the BJP-led Yogi government in UP in previous cases like Unnao, Hathras, Badaun (2014), and the total insensitivity by police in handling the case, delays in postmortem, filing FIR, arresting the main accused who was found in the same village, there are all chances that the culprits will get off scot-free,' the statement said.

The delegation met the additional district magistrate and submitted a memorandum with the demands of adequate compensation to the family and government job to her dependents, ensuring safety of the family of the woman and speedy trial in the case.

'Proper legal assistance should be provided to the family and exemplary punishment to all those in police and administration who are guilty for the delay in dealing with the case. Gender sensitisation of police and administration of UP must be undertaken immediately,' it said.

The AIFAWH had already given a call for protest against the incident and will intensify the campaign and struggles against violence against women, the statement said.