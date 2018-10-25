Removal of CBI director in middle of night is insult to Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing rafale deal issue. He said, Prime Minister removed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma from his designation in the middle of the night is illegal. It is an insult to the Indian Constitution, Chief Justice of India (CJI) and leader of the opposition. The Congress president alleged that PM Modi removed Verma in middle of the night because he was panicked as CBI is going to start an investigation on Rafale deal.