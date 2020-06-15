In Remote Kashmir Town, Family of 'Indian Spy' Desperate for Answers about Son Left Out in Cold

Late in the winter of 2018, Feroze Ahmad Lone left for work at the Block Development Office in Gurez -- and then disappeared into the great sheets of snow and ice shrouding the mountains that surround the remote Kashmir town. For weeks, police scoured the area for the missing man, even sending patrols out into the forests to search for his grave, after rumours surfaced Lone had been murdered.

Then, last week, there was news: Lone and his neighbour from the village of Accho, one-time Territorial Army soldier Noor Mohammad Wani, had been arrested, Pakistani newspapers reported, and charged with espionage.

“The allegation that my brother is a spy is an utter lie,” says Lone’s brother Zafar Ahmad Lone, who runs a small cellphone repair store in Gurez. “I do not say this because he is my brother, but because we have evidence.”

“If this was some big officer from Delhi, the whole media would be shouting and screaming,” Lone adds, bitterly. “But nobody cares about a poor villager from Kashmir.”

“I can only beg the government to please do something to protect my brother from being tortured, and make sure he has a lawyer to fight his case,” he adds.

In Kashmir, both the Indian and Pakistani militaries as well as the intelligence services of both countries often recruit what are called “border crossers” to travel across the Line of Control and gather tactical intelligence. The border-crossers -- often small-time criminals, smugglers, arms-runners, or just villagers looking for a quick buck -- cost little to recruit and are easy to disown if things go wrong.

Even though both countries are bound, by international law, to give embassies access to arrested nations and facilitate legal assistance, violations are rife. A senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said Islamabad had not formally notified India of Lone’s arrest.

There has been no credible account of how Lone actually ended up across the Line of Control, in Gilgit, as Pakistani authorities have claimed. But his bizarre story illustrates the devastating impacts the grey world of espionage across the Line of Control can end up having on local families, and the innocent.

Following Feroze Lone’s disappearance on August 14, 2018, Zafar Lone says the family waited a week before going to the police, hoping he would show up at the home of friends or relatives. “Feroze used to administer local MNREGA projects,” says Zafar Lone. “so it wasn’t unusual for him to be gone for a day or two, or to stay over at some village.”

Then, on November 22, 2018, the family filed a complaint at the Izmarg police post, complaining that Feroze Lone was missing.

In Gurez -- heavily dependent on Indian Army-related work, contracts and public infrastructure for its survival -- the rare disappearance sparked a flood of speculation, family members told News18. Local rumour held, variously, that Lone had been murdered because of a feud with friends, or run off to join the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen jihadist group.

For weeks, the family worked with police to track down and interview every person Feroze Lone’s cellphone records showed he had been in touch with. “The only person we couldn’t speak to was his friend Noor Mohammad Wani,” says Zafar Lone, referring to the Territorial Army auxilliary now also held in Pakistan. “The army wouldn’t let the police interview one of its soldiers, and later he was transferred to Kupwara.”

Late in 2018, Zafar Lone filed a complaint with a grievance unit in the Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s office. Early next year, documents available with News18 show that the Governor received a reply from the Gurez police saying they had studied Feroze Lone’s cellphone records, questioned several individuals who had been in touch with him, and searched several premises.

“No clue has been traced out,” the police report said.

“Let’s just say I’ve never heard of a spy’s family filing missing persons complaints with the police,” one senior government officer told News18. “I’ve never heard of the police going around putting up pictures all over town seeking information on our own spies either.”

“Frankly, the whole thing is a bit odd," the officer said. "There’s obviously a lot of questions to be answered here, but till Feroze Lone can be questioned properly, there’s no way to know."

